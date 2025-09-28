UN's Harsh Sanctions on Iran Ignite Global Tensions

The United Nations has reimposed an arms embargo and other sanctions on Iran, following accusations that Iran violated the 2015 nuclear deal designed to curb its nuclear program. The UN Security Council's decision, sparked by European powers, may result in increased tensions in the Middle East, exacerbated recently by Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The reinstatement of sanctions occurred after attempts to delay them at a UN gathering failed. France, Britain, and Germany urge Iran to comply with the resolutions, while the European Union begins implementing sanctions without delay. Iran, which recalls its ambassadors from these countries, faces crippling economic effects, including a weakened rial.

Despite the reimposition of sanctions, diplomatic efforts continue, with Russia opposing the move and appealing to the UN Secretary-General. The U.S. remains open to diplomacy, provided Iran agrees to direct talks. Meanwhile, the return of sanctions affects Iran's economy severely, underscoring the ongoing global push to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.