Spiti Valley: India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve Recognized by UNESCO

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has been designated India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's renowned Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. The announcement came during the 37th International Coordinating Council meeting held in Hangzhou, China, as stated in an official release. With this distinction, India now boasts 13 Biosphere Reserves within the MAB Network, illustrating the country's commitment to ecological preservation.

This achievement is attributed to the proactive measures by the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has persistently advocated for preserving the region's unique environment, climate, and cultural heritage. Recognizing the local communities' sustainable living practices, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Forest Department's Wildlife Wing for their dedication to conservation in the face of climate change. He assured that the state government remains committed to safeguarding Himachal Pradesh's fragile ecology while balancing development.

The expansive Spiti Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, spanning 7,770 sq. km, includes the Spiti Wildlife Division and parts of the Lahaul Forest Division. Encompassing Pin Valley National Park and Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary among others, it forms a distinctive cold desert ecosystem within the Trans-Himalaya biogeographic province. Ecologically rich, it supports numerous plant and animal species, including the iconic Snow Leopard and Tibetan wolf. Amitabh Gautam, PCCF (Wildlife), highlighted that this recognition situates Himachal's cold deserts on the global conservation map, fostering international research and eco-tourism to benefit local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)