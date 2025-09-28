Left Menu

Spiti Valley: India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve Recognized by UNESCO

Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has been named India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO under the Man and the Biosphere Programme. This recognition highlights the region's unique ecology, rich culture, and efforts to balance conservation with development. The reserve covers 7,770 sq. km, housing diverse species and promoting global conservation collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:15 IST
Spiti Valley: India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve Recognized by UNESCO
Spiti Valley (Photo: Himachal Pradesh CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has been designated India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's renowned Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. The announcement came during the 37th International Coordinating Council meeting held in Hangzhou, China, as stated in an official release. With this distinction, India now boasts 13 Biosphere Reserves within the MAB Network, illustrating the country's commitment to ecological preservation.

This achievement is attributed to the proactive measures by the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has persistently advocated for preserving the region's unique environment, climate, and cultural heritage. Recognizing the local communities' sustainable living practices, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Forest Department's Wildlife Wing for their dedication to conservation in the face of climate change. He assured that the state government remains committed to safeguarding Himachal Pradesh's fragile ecology while balancing development.

The expansive Spiti Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, spanning 7,770 sq. km, includes the Spiti Wildlife Division and parts of the Lahaul Forest Division. Encompassing Pin Valley National Park and Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary among others, it forms a distinctive cold desert ecosystem within the Trans-Himalaya biogeographic province. Ecologically rich, it supports numerous plant and animal species, including the iconic Snow Leopard and Tibetan wolf. Amitabh Gautam, PCCF (Wildlife), highlighted that this recognition situates Himachal's cold deserts on the global conservation map, fostering international research and eco-tourism to benefit local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025