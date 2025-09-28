Left Menu

Delhi Grapples with Series of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Delhi's IGI Airport, schools, and institutions received bomb threats via emails, claiming explosive devices had been planted. The emails were linked to a group called 'terrorizers 111', threatening violence if ignored. Authorities continue to investigate, amid a backdrop of recent similar threats in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:39 IST
Delhi's IGI airport (File Image/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi are on high alert following a series of bomb threat emails targeting Indira Gandhi International Airport, schools, and various institutions on Sunday. The emails, allegedly sent by a group identifying themselves as 'terrorizers 111', threatened explosive violence within 24 hours unless demands were met, according to Delhi Police.

The threatening message warned that bombs had been placed near school and airport administrations, further heightening fears in the capital. Police have been prompt in their response, initiating a thorough investigation into the claims. The increased frequency of such threats in recent months has raised concerns among both authorities and the public.

In a recent incident about eight days ago, multiple schools, including DPS Dwarka and Krishna Model Public School, were also targeted with similar threats via phone calls, prompting evacuations and the deployment of bomb disposal squads. These incidents continue to disrupt normalcy, despite several previous threats proving to be false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

