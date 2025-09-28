Delhi Govt Unveils Flyover and Expands Healthcare Initiatives Under 'Seva Pakhwada'

In a move hailed as a significant development for Delhi's infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in Nand Nagri, which was long stalled but completed swiftly under her administration's leadership. The project stands as a testament to effective governance, finalized at Rs. 180 crore.

Minister Parvesh Verma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Yamuna region, ensuring seamless commuter experience. He assured the public that the administration has ample funds to undertake necessary infrastructural projects, pledging continuous efforts to construct essential flyovers and roads.

Furthering its agenda for public welfare, the Delhi government, on Thursday, launched a fleet of CATS ambulances as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative. Chief Minister Gupta announced plans to expand the fleet with 53 more ambulances by October, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, aiming to bolster the city's health services significantly.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission against tuberculosis, the Delhi government is equipping hospitals with advanced medical machines and introducing an online organ donation portal to streamline the donation process. This commitment marks a notable contribution to nationwide healthcare objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)