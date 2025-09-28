Delhi Govt Unveils Flyover and Expands Healthcare Initiatives Under 'Seva Pakhwada'
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates a new flyover in Nand Nagri, emphasizing rapid project completion. The Delhi government pledges improved connectivity and healthcare services under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, introducing advanced ambulances and supporting national TB eradication through state-of-the-art medical equipment and a new organ donation portal.
- Country:
- India
In a move hailed as a significant development for Delhi's infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in Nand Nagri, which was long stalled but completed swiftly under her administration's leadership. The project stands as a testament to effective governance, finalized at Rs. 180 crore.
Minister Parvesh Verma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Yamuna region, ensuring seamless commuter experience. He assured the public that the administration has ample funds to undertake necessary infrastructural projects, pledging continuous efforts to construct essential flyovers and roads.
Furthering its agenda for public welfare, the Delhi government, on Thursday, launched a fleet of CATS ambulances as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative. Chief Minister Gupta announced plans to expand the fleet with 53 more ambulances by October, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, aiming to bolster the city's health services significantly.
Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission against tuberculosis, the Delhi government is equipping hospitals with advanced medical machines and introducing an online organ donation portal to streamline the donation process. This commitment marks a notable contribution to nationwide healthcare objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare Crisis: Graduates Face Employment Struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
India Unveils Indigenous 4G Stack, Boosting Digital Connectivity Nationwide
India and Russia Strengthen Strategic Cooperation in Fertilizers, Chemicals, and Healthcare
Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees
Mizoram's Railway Revolution: Connectivity and Concerns