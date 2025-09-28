DMK MP Kanimozhi Calls for Strict Rally Regulations After Karur Tragedy

In the aftermath of a devastating stampede at a political rally in Karur, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi visited affected victims at the Government Medical College to extend support. She strongly urged all political parties to adhere to stringent regulations when organizing rallies to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Kanimozhi praised Chief Minister MK Stalin's prompt response, which included appointing a one-woman commission to investigate the incident. She emphasized the universal need for compliance with established guidelines, regardless of political stature. "No one is above it," she said, underscoring the importance of accountability.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, Kanimozhi mourned the loss of lives on social media. The Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. Additionally, efforts are being made to prevent further casualties, with a hospital help desk established to assist victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)