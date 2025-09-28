Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Boy's Attempt to Catch Parrot Turns Fatal

A 12-year-old boy, Muhammad Sinan, died after a coconut tree fell on him while he attempted to catch a parrot. He succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. The incident took place in Aluva, where Sinan and his friends had tried to fell the tree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Boy's Attempt to Catch Parrot Turns Fatal
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Aluva as a 12-year-old boy, Muhammad Sinan, lost his life when a coconut tree collapsed on him. Sinan and his friends were trying to catch a parrot that rested on the tree, local police reported.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon when the boys attempted to fell the dried tree to reach the bird. Unfortunately, the structure gave way and fell on Sinan, inflicting severe injuries that proved fatal despite efforts to save him.

He was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Sinan, a student of Thottakkatukara Holy Ghost Convent School, will be remembered fondly by his family and community. The body has been moved for post-mortem to Kalamassery Medical College, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

 United Kingdom
2
Trump's Rare Military Meeting: A Focus on 'Warrior Ethos'

Trump's Rare Military Meeting: A Focus on 'Warrior Ethos'

 Global
3
Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport

Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public T...

 India
4
Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025