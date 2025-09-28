Tragedy Strikes: Boy's Attempt to Catch Parrot Turns Fatal
A 12-year-old boy, Muhammad Sinan, died after a coconut tree fell on him while he attempted to catch a parrot. He succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. The incident took place in Aluva, where Sinan and his friends had tried to fell the tree.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Aluva as a 12-year-old boy, Muhammad Sinan, lost his life when a coconut tree collapsed on him. Sinan and his friends were trying to catch a parrot that rested on the tree, local police reported.
The accident happened on Sunday afternoon when the boys attempted to fell the dried tree to reach the bird. Unfortunately, the structure gave way and fell on Sinan, inflicting severe injuries that proved fatal despite efforts to save him.
He was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Sinan, a student of Thottakkatukara Holy Ghost Convent School, will be remembered fondly by his family and community. The body has been moved for post-mortem to Kalamassery Medical College, police officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
