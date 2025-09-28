RSS Vijayadashami: Honoring Legacy and Tradition

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has extended an invitation to Kamaltai Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, to serve as the chief guest at its Vijayadashami celebration on October 5. The event, set to take place in Maharashtra's Amravati district, will commence at 6:30 pm, featuring Kamaltai Gavai prominently on the official guest list.

Kamaltai Gavai, widow of the late RS Gavai, a former Governor and a key figure in the Republican and Ambedkarite movement in Vidarbha, brings considerable legacy to the occasion. RS Gavai also held the prestigious role of President of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Deekshabhoomi, contributing significantly to the construction of the Buddhist memorial. Their son, Rajendra Gavai, continues the family's involvement as a member of the committee. This year's Vijayadashami celebration will also herald the centenary year of the RSS, to be celebrated from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by KB Hedgewar, the RSS completes its centenary this year, transforming into one of the world's largest voluntary organizations over a century. It boasts an extensive network of shakhas across India and maintains a palpable presence globally, signifying its expansive reach and influence. (ANI)

