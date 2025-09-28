Left Menu

RSS Vijayadashami: Honoring Legacy and Tradition

The RSS invites Kamaltai Gavai, mother of India's Chief Justice, as chief guest for its Vijayadashami event on October 5 in Maharashtra. The celebration, marking RSS's century milestone, highlights the organization's historical significance and its global outreach through extensive networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:01 IST
RSS Vijayadashami: Honoring Legacy and Tradition
RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar and others during a press conference (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has extended an invitation to Kamaltai Gavai, mother of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, to serve as the chief guest at its Vijayadashami celebration on October 5. The event, set to take place in Maharashtra's Amravati district, will commence at 6:30 pm, featuring Kamaltai Gavai prominently on the official guest list.

Kamaltai Gavai, widow of the late RS Gavai, a former Governor and a key figure in the Republican and Ambedkarite movement in Vidarbha, brings considerable legacy to the occasion. RS Gavai also held the prestigious role of President of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Deekshabhoomi, contributing significantly to the construction of the Buddhist memorial. Their son, Rajendra Gavai, continues the family's involvement as a member of the committee. This year's Vijayadashami celebration will also herald the centenary year of the RSS, to be celebrated from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by KB Hedgewar, the RSS completes its centenary this year, transforming into one of the world's largest voluntary organizations over a century. It boasts an extensive network of shakhas across India and maintains a palpable presence globally, signifying its expansive reach and influence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja with Unique Yogini-Themed Pandal

 India
2
Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race

Eric Adams Exits NYC Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Political Tensions Deepen: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Centre over Statehood Promises

Political Tensions Deepen: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Centre over Statehood Pr...

 India
4
Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

Legal Storm: Turgay Ciner's Business Empire Under Siege

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025