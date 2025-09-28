World Food India 2025: A New Era of Investment in Food Processing

World Food India 2025 concluded with historic investment commitments, as the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) reported MoUs worth Rs 1,02,046.89 crore. This four-day event marked a major leap forward for India's food processing sector, attracting domestic and global companies to invest on an unprecedented scale.

The enormous investment promises to generate direct employment for over 64,000 individuals and create indirect opportunities for more than 10 lakh people. Key players in the industry, including Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd., signed these MoUs, setting the stage for India to position itself as a global hub for food processing.

The investments cover a range of segments, from dairy to ready-to-eat products, and span across multiple states, ensuring widespread economic benefits. Invest India played a pivotal role in securing these commitments, reinforcing the country's reputation as a prime destination for international food processing investments.

