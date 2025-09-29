Left Menu

Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defense Shield Amid Russian Threats

Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, proposes creating a joint aerial defense shield with allies, including Poland, to counter Russian threats. Amid NATO's concerns over Russian airspace incursions, the initiative aims to leverage Ukraine's expertise in drone and missile defense, enhancing regional protection through collaborative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:17 IST
Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defense Shield Amid Russian Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has put forward a proposal to its allies to form a joint aerial defence shield aimed at countering Russian threats, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday. The move comes in response to a series of alarming airspace breaches affecting NATO's eastern flank.

Addressing the Warsaw Security Forum via video link, Zelenskiy extended the offer to Poland and other partners to develop a reliable defence mechanism against Russian aerial threats. He emphasized Ukraine's capability in thwarting Russian drones and missiles, underscoring the importance of collective regional action for adequate defense resources.

The conference highlighted the necessity for enhanced defence collaboration, with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius advocating for a more cohesive approach between Europe's and Ukraine's defence industries. Although a 'drone wall' with advanced capabilities is proposed, Pistorius cautioned that realization might take several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Vision for 2047

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Vision for 2047

 India
2
Tragic Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit: A Gripping Tale of Negligence

Tragic Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit: A Gripping Tale of Negligence

 India
3
Delhi Police Crackdown: Firecracker Seizure in Vijay Nagar

Delhi Police Crackdown: Firecracker Seizure in Vijay Nagar

 India
4
Ojasvi Thakur's Golden Triumph at ISSF Junior World Cup

Ojasvi Thakur's Golden Triumph at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025