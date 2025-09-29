Ukraine Proposes Joint Aerial Defense Shield Amid Russian Threats

Ukraine has put forward a proposal to its allies to form a joint aerial defence shield aimed at countering Russian threats, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday. The move comes in response to a series of alarming airspace breaches affecting NATO's eastern flank.

Addressing the Warsaw Security Forum via video link, Zelenskiy extended the offer to Poland and other partners to develop a reliable defence mechanism against Russian aerial threats. He emphasized Ukraine's capability in thwarting Russian drones and missiles, underscoring the importance of collective regional action for adequate defense resources.

The conference highlighted the necessity for enhanced defence collaboration, with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius advocating for a more cohesive approach between Europe's and Ukraine's defence industries. Although a 'drone wall' with advanced capabilities is proposed, Pistorius cautioned that realization might take several years.

