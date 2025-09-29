Atlanta Electricals Surges with IPO Success

On Monday, Atlanta Electricals Ltd enjoyed a triumphant market debut with shares closing over 9% higher than the issue price of Rs 754. The stock opened at Rs 858.10 on the BSE, representing a 13.80% increase, and reached an intraday high of Rs 863.70 before settling at Rs 823.35.

The National Stock Exchange recorded a similar performance, with the stock initiating trade at Rs 857 and ending the day up by 9.19% at Rs 823.35. Atlanta Electricals now boasts a market valuation of Rs 6,331.28 crore.

The Gujarat-based company's IPO, offering a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore alongside an offer-for-sale by promoters, achieved a subscription rate of 70.63 times. Proceeds will target debt repayment, working capital, and general corporate expenses, marking a successful leap forward for this transformer manufacturer.