Fabtech Technologies IPO Off to a Strong Start with 70% Subscription on Day One
Fabtech Technologies Ltd's IPO, aimed at raising Rs 230 crore through fresh equity shares, saw a 70% subscription on the first day. The price band is set between Rs 181-191 per share. The proceeds will aid in working capital, growth initiatives, and corporate purposes.
- Country:
- India
The initial public offering (IPO) of Fabtech Technologies Ltd, a key player in turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, garnered significant attention as it achieved a 70% subscription rate on its opening day.
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 84,20,325 shares against the 1,20,60,000 shares available. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was 77% subscribed, with the retail individual investors (RIIs) making bids for 70%. Non-institutional investors showed a 46% subscription rate.
Fabtech Technologies, which has set its IPO price band between Rs 181-191 per share, is seeking to raise Rs 230 crore from this offer. The funds will be channeled into working capital requirements, acquisitions for growth, and other corporate purposes. Unistone Capital is leading the IPO as the sole book-running manager.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Rallies Amid Shutdown Speculations; Investors Eye Fed's Next Move
Netanyahu Engages with US Tech Investors on AI Revolution
DoP and AMFI Join Hands to Simplify KYC for 24 Crore Mutual Fund Investors
Pace Digitek IPO Receives 55% Subscription on Day Two
OMRON Healthcare Celebrates Milestone: 400 Million Blood Pressure Monitors Sold Worldwide