Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine has proposed a joint air defence shield with its allies against Russian aerial threats. President Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's experience in countering drones and missiles and called for cooperation with Poland and others. Defense collaboration was a major topic at the Warsaw Security Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating Russian aerial incursions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a proposal for a joint air defence shield with allies to bolster regional security.

During the Warsaw Security Forum, he highlighted Ukraine's effectiveness against drones and missiles, urging unified efforts with Poland to enhance defensive capabilities.

Ukrainian troops are set to train Polish counterparts, while Romania plans to collaborate under an EU defence funding scheme, aiming for comprehensive systems in around seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

