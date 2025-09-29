Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

In response to escalating Russian aerial incursions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a proposal for a joint air defence shield with allies to bolster regional security.

During the Warsaw Security Forum, he highlighted Ukraine's effectiveness against drones and missiles, urging unified efforts with Poland to enhance defensive capabilities.

Ukrainian troops are set to train Polish counterparts, while Romania plans to collaborate under an EU defence funding scheme, aiming for comprehensive systems in around seven years.

