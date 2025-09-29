Indian Army Unveils Cutting-Edge Indigenous Drone Technology in Ambala

The Indian Army made a significant display of indigenous drones and counter-drone equipment in Ambala, Haryana, on Monday, highlighting the country's progress in self-reliant defense technology. The showcase included advanced capabilities offered by the army's drone technology.

In an interaction with ANI, Colonel Pushp Raj Pandey shared insights into their innovative electronic fuse, which can be attached to various ammunition types and deployed via drones. Major Varun Jeet Singh demonstrated the drone system's detection and neutralization abilities, capable of identifying threats and ascending to tackle enemy drones at heights of 100 to 150 meters.

Furthermore, the army's efforts in boosting indigenization were showcased through a new tender awarded to Bharat Electronics Limited for the Anant Shastra air defense missile system. This project aims to enhance the army's defense capabilities along borders with Pakistan and China, with an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore.