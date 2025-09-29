Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) marked a significant milestone by organizing the first India Business and Public Policy Forum. This event, under the wings of its State Development Council and Madhya Pradesh Chapter, was held in collaboration with Visa Inc in Bhopal. The forum seeks to strengthen how businesses and communities engage with government and policy-making processes at the state level.

In today's rapidly evolving international business environment, India emerges as a pivotal player with its rank as the world's fourth-largest economy. Atul K Thakur, Senior Secretary of PHDCCI, emphasized that modern public policy is crucial for forging dynamic government-industry partnerships. These partnerships aim to address challenges ranging from business strategy, and geopolitics to trade law and sustainability.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, the Chief Guest and Additional Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, underscored the state's progressive investment stance, highlighting infrastructure and connectivity advancements. By promoting an ecosystem conducive to tourism and allied sectors, Madhya Pradesh exemplifies how state policies can leverage global challenges into opportunities. The forum resonates with the broader vision of enhancing collaborative policy frameworks for sustainable economic growth.

