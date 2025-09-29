Escalation Concerns: Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

On Monday, Russia announced that its military is scrutinizing potential U.S. supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Moscow warned that such a move could lead to significant escalations, as these missiles would immensely amplify Ukraine's capacity to strike deep inside Russian territory.

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, with a 1,000-mile range, is known for its deep-strike capabilities. Manufactured by Raytheon, each missile costs approximately $1.3 million, and the U.S. intends to buy 57 more by 2026. The precision-guided missile has been utilized in conflicts across the Middle East, including strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Currently, Ukraine employs several long-range missiles, such as the Flamingo, Neptune, Harpoon, ATACMS, and Storm Shadow. Each possesses varying capabilities, but none match the strategic depth offered by the Tomahawk, raising concerns over the impact of its potential deployment in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)