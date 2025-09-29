Left Menu

Escalation Concerns: Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

Russia is examining U.S. plans to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which could significantly boost Ukraine's ability to strike deep into Russian territory. The precision-guided Tomahawk is a long-range missile capable of hitting targets from 1,000 miles away. Comparisons are drawn with Ukraine's existing missile capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:14 IST
Escalation Concerns: Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

On Monday, Russia announced that its military is scrutinizing potential U.S. supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Moscow warned that such a move could lead to significant escalations, as these missiles would immensely amplify Ukraine's capacity to strike deep inside Russian territory.

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, with a 1,000-mile range, is known for its deep-strike capabilities. Manufactured by Raytheon, each missile costs approximately $1.3 million, and the U.S. intends to buy 57 more by 2026. The precision-guided missile has been utilized in conflicts across the Middle East, including strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Currently, Ukraine employs several long-range missiles, such as the Flamingo, Neptune, Harpoon, ATACMS, and Storm Shadow. Each possesses varying capabilities, but none match the strategic depth offered by the Tomahawk, raising concerns over the impact of its potential deployment in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

 United States
2
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
4
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025