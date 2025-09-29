Left Menu

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized national unity for India's development at an event with young tribal representatives. Highlighting UP's economic growth and infrastructure improvements, he discussed plans to boost GDP and job creation, reversing the state's former 'BIMARU' status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:53 IST
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

During an event on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the imperative of collective resolve and national unity in propelling India's development. Addressing participants from various states, he echoed Prime Minister Modi's sentiments on shedding a 'mentality of slavery' to foster growth and cohesion among Indians.

The occasion was the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, where young representatives from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha congregated for a week-long engagement. The programme aims to bridge cultural gaps and nurture a shared sense of national identity among tribal youth.

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation in a virtual meeting with mayors, underscoring the state's growth as a significant economic force. Shedding its past 'BIMARU' tag, UP is now a burgeoning hub of investment thanks to improved infrastructure and enhanced security measures.

Adityanath elaborated on the state's ascent by pointing out significant investments attracted due to robust road networks and comprehensive district connectivity. He projected a leap in GDP from Rs 12 lakh 75,000 crore in 2017 to Rs 36 lakh crore by the current financial year's end.

In his address, the Chief Minister also highlighted the creation of over two crore jobs under the 'One District One Product' initiative, along with 8.5 lakh government jobs being allocated. This, he said, was a testament to his administration's commitment to development and economic stability. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

