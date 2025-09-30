Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel Market Amid Shutdown Fears

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw gains on Monday as technology stocks surged, despite concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown. Investors focused on growth from AI and resilient economic indicators, while the energy sector lagged amid falling oil prices. Financial markets largely ignored shutdown threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:37 IST
Tech Stocks Propel Market Amid Shutdown Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 saw modest increases on Monday, with technology stocks leading market gains. This came amid investor concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official.

While the technology sector bolstered the S&P 500, investors bet on artificial intelligence growth and anticipated Fed rate cuts due to inflation. Despite looming government funding conflicts, positive economic indicators, such as housing market data, kept investor sentiment optimistic.

Among notable market moves, Electronic Arts saw a 4.6% rise after a $55 billion privatization deal, while AppLovin and cannabis stocks surged following a video by President Trump promoting hemp benefits. However, with falling oil prices, the energy sector remained the biggest laggard.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions

Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

 Global
4
Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025