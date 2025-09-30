Left Menu

Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has mandated power companies to refund Rs 924 crore to consumers due to overcharges in FY25. Despite the refund announcement, political parties are clashing over claims of financial achievements, questioning the true state of the power sector under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:45 IST
Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has ordered power distribution firms to refund around Rs 924 crore to consumers. This decision follows the True-Up order related to the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment for fiscal year 2025.

Refunds will start in November 2025 and will be distributed over 12 months at a rate of Rs 0.13 per unit. The commission's order comes after assessing collections and excess charges levied by the power companies during FY24-25.

Political reactions to the refund have been mixed. The TDP lauded the move as evidence of the state's power sector improvement under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. However, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee criticized the government, with APCC chief YS Sharmila accusing Naidu of overstating achievements and imposing burdens on consumers.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Michigan: Targeted Attack on Mormon Congregation

Tragedy in Michigan: Targeted Attack on Mormon Congregation

 Global
2
Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

 India
3
Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

 Japan
4
Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025