Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has ordered power distribution firms to refund around Rs 924 crore to consumers. This decision follows the True-Up order related to the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment for fiscal year 2025.

Refunds will start in November 2025 and will be distributed over 12 months at a rate of Rs 0.13 per unit. The commission's order comes after assessing collections and excess charges levied by the power companies during FY24-25.

Political reactions to the refund have been mixed. The TDP lauded the move as evidence of the state's power sector improvement under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. However, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee criticized the government, with APCC chief YS Sharmila accusing Naidu of overstating achievements and imposing burdens on consumers.