Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A Timeline of Trade Decisions

President Donald Trump's tariff strategies have sparked significant shifts in global trade dynamics, creating waves of economic uncertainty since he assumed office in January.

The actions began on February 1 with a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on goods from China. This was part of demands to curb illegal imports and fentanyl flow into the U.S.

Subsequent months saw fluctuating tariffs, including a landmark 25% tariff on steel and aluminum and additional negotiations with partners like China and the UK. Trump's tariff policy continues to evolve, influencing international trade discussions.

