Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A Timeline of Trade Decisions
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has made numerous tariff decisions, impacting global trade relations. Significant actions included tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, China, and various other countries. These decisions have led to considerable economic uncertainty and have been marked by negotiations with key trade partners.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:52 IST
President Donald Trump's tariff strategies have sparked significant shifts in global trade dynamics, creating waves of economic uncertainty since he assumed office in January.
The actions began on February 1 with a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on goods from China. This was part of demands to curb illegal imports and fentanyl flow into the U.S.
Subsequent months saw fluctuating tariffs, including a landmark 25% tariff on steel and aluminum and additional negotiations with partners like China and the UK. Trump's tariff policy continues to evolve, influencing international trade discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clodura.AI: Revolutionizing Global GTM with GenAI Power
Coco Gauff's Victory: A Step Closer at the China Open
China's AI Optimism Boosts Stock Markets, Amid Economic Puzzles
Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves
Tariff Tremors: How Trump's Policies Shake Global Markets