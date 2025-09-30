Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A Timeline of Trade Decisions

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has made numerous tariff decisions, impacting global trade relations. Significant actions included tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, China, and various other countries. These decisions have led to considerable economic uncertainty and have been marked by negotiations with key trade partners.

Updated: 30-09-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's tariff strategies have sparked significant shifts in global trade dynamics, creating waves of economic uncertainty since he assumed office in January.

The actions began on February 1 with a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on goods from China. This was part of demands to curb illegal imports and fentanyl flow into the U.S.

Subsequent months saw fluctuating tariffs, including a landmark 25% tariff on steel and aluminum and additional negotiations with partners like China and the UK. Trump's tariff policy continues to evolve, influencing international trade discussions.

