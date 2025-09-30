Tragedy Strikes Karur: Stampede Claims 41 Lives at Actor Vijay's Event

An NDA-BJP delegation has arrived in Karur following a tragic stampede on September 27 during a public event organized by TVK leader Vijay. The disastrous crowd surge has resulted in 41 deaths. BJP MPs, including Hema Malini, Aparajita Sarangi, and Anurag Thakur, inspected the site where the calamity unfolded.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people began fainting shortly after the event started, prompting water bottles to be thrown from a vehicle in an attempt to help. Many claim the local administration failed to manage the crowd, increasing the severity of the incident. The road was reportedly narrow, exacerbating the situation.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur stated that the delegation will collect testimonies from victims' families and local officials before submitting a comprehensive report. Arrests have been made, including TVK's local secretary Mathiyazhagan, in connection to the tragedy. Police also detained a local functionary linked to event logistics.