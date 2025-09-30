Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Karur: Stampede Claims 41 Lives at Actor Vijay's Event

A devastating stampede at a public event in Karur, hosted by TVK chief Vijay, resulted in 41 fatalities. An NDA-BJP team is on-site to assess the incident. Blame is partially on the local administration's management. Arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing with a call for better crowd control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes Karur: Stampede Claims 41 Lives at Actor Vijay's Event
The delegation of NDA-BJP leaders in Karur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An NDA-BJP delegation has arrived in Karur following a tragic stampede on September 27 during a public event organized by TVK leader Vijay. The disastrous crowd surge has resulted in 41 deaths. BJP MPs, including Hema Malini, Aparajita Sarangi, and Anurag Thakur, inspected the site where the calamity unfolded.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people began fainting shortly after the event started, prompting water bottles to be thrown from a vehicle in an attempt to help. Many claim the local administration failed to manage the crowd, increasing the severity of the incident. The road was reportedly narrow, exacerbating the situation.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur stated that the delegation will collect testimonies from victims' families and local officials before submitting a comprehensive report. Arrests have been made, including TVK's local secretary Mathiyazhagan, in connection to the tragedy. Police also detained a local functionary linked to event logistics.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Stars Return to Action for PSG's Champions League Showdown

Portugal Stars Return to Action for PSG's Champions League Showdown

 France
2
Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja raises Rs 137 cr

Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja raises Rs 137 cr

 India
3
Innov8's Remarkable Rise: Co-Working Demand Fuels Revenue Surge

Innov8's Remarkable Rise: Co-Working Demand Fuels Revenue Surge

 India
4
Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes

Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025