Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes

The Vallesina oil tanker is set to load 700,000 barrels of Iraqi Kurdistan crude at Turkey's Ceyhan port, marking the first shipment since the resumption of exports on September 27 from the semi-autonomous region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:11 IST
Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The oil tanker Vallesina is slated for a significant role in the resumption of crude oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan. Industry sources confirmed that it will load about 700,000 barrels at Turkey's Ceyhan port on October 2, marking a pivotal moment for regional trade.

This operation is significant as it marks the first shipment of Iraqi Kurdistan crude since exports resumed on September 27. The crude oil flow had been halted, but the semi-autonomous region now takes a step towards reviving its trade interactions with Turkey.

The decision to resume exports and the involvement of Vallesina underline a renewed commitment to energy collaboration between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, potentially impacting regional economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

