Vallesina's Historic Oil Cargo: Resuming Trade Routes

The oil tanker Vallesina is slated for a significant role in the resumption of crude oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan. Industry sources confirmed that it will load about 700,000 barrels at Turkey's Ceyhan port on October 2, marking a pivotal moment for regional trade.

This operation is significant as it marks the first shipment of Iraqi Kurdistan crude since exports resumed on September 27. The crude oil flow had been halted, but the semi-autonomous region now takes a step towards reviving its trade interactions with Turkey.

The decision to resume exports and the involvement of Vallesina underline a renewed commitment to energy collaboration between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, potentially impacting regional economic dynamics.

