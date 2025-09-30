Left Menu

RBI's Banyan Vision: Reinventing Public Sector Banks

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlights the need for Public Sector Banks to adopt shared technology platforms, emphasizing innovation and resilience. He advocates leveraging digital twins for efficiency and urges banks to hold substantial capital buffers and boost operational resilience while drawing from the banyan tree metaphor to envision future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:30 IST
RBI's Banyan Vision: Reinventing Public Sector Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has called for public sector banks (PSBs) to harness shared technology platforms and jointly develop digital infrastructure to benefit from economies of scale and cut costs.

Speaking at the PSB Manthan 2025, Swaminathan emphasized the necessity of sharper tools for boards, including real-time insights into emerging risks. He also underscored the importance of operational resilience and robust technology infrastructure in providing uninterrupted, secure services.

Swaminathan invoked the banyan tree metaphor to convey his vision for PSBs, emphasizing not just their role in providing stability, but also fostering growth and inclusivity for rural enterprises and women entrepreneurs.

TRENDING

1
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

 Global
3
120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to Iran, state TV says, reports AP.

120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025