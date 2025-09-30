South Africa's Maize Harvest Boom: A 26% Surge

In a promising development for South African agriculture, the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) has projected a significant increase in the country's maize harvest for the 2024/2025 season. According to their latest forecast, farmers are expected to produce 16.179 million metric tons of maize, reflecting a substantial 26% rise from the previous season's yield of 12.85 million metric tons.

The forecast, revealed on Tuesday, indicates a composition of 8.328 million tons of white maize destined for human consumption, while 7.851 million tons of yellow maize will primarily serve as animal feed. The previous estimate had been marginally lower, anticipating a total harvest of 15.802 million metric tons.

This projected increase in maize production is set to bolster the country's agricultural output significantly, positioning South Africa as a key player in the maize market in the coming years.