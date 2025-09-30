Left Menu

South Africa's Maize Harvest Boom: A 26% Surge

South African farmers are projected to harvest 26% more maize in the 2024/2025 season compared to the previous year, according to the Crop Estimates Committee. The forecast predicts a maize harvest of 16.179 million metric tons, surpassing the previous season's 12.85 million metric tons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:08 IST
South Africa's Maize Harvest Boom: A 26% Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising development for South African agriculture, the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) has projected a significant increase in the country's maize harvest for the 2024/2025 season. According to their latest forecast, farmers are expected to produce 16.179 million metric tons of maize, reflecting a substantial 26% rise from the previous season's yield of 12.85 million metric tons.

The forecast, revealed on Tuesday, indicates a composition of 8.328 million tons of white maize destined for human consumption, while 7.851 million tons of yellow maize will primarily serve as animal feed. The previous estimate had been marginally lower, anticipating a total harvest of 15.802 million metric tons.

This projected increase in maize production is set to bolster the country's agricultural output significantly, positioning South Africa as a key player in the maize market in the coming years.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala Awaits Central Funds for Wayanad Rehabilitation

 India
2
TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

TRAI: Navigating the Next Wave of Frequency Spectrum Auctions

 India
3
ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities

 India
4
Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025