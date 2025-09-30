Tragedy Strikes: Indonesian School Collapse Leaves Many Missing
A tragic collapse at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, left 91 people missing and three confirmed dead. The disaster occurred during prayers as the building's upper floors were under construction. Families are desperately searching for missing loved ones amidst fears of structural instability.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Sidoarjo, East Java, an Islamic boarding school collapsed on Tuesday, trapping numerous teenage boys under rubble during prayer time.
The collapse at the Al Khoziny school has resulted in 91 individuals still missing as families anxiously await news on their loved ones. The tragedy unfolded while construction was ongoing on the building's upper floors.
Authorities have recovered three bodies so far and are cautiously navigating the rescue operation amidst concerns over further collapses. The disaster is a stark reminder of the critical importance of structural safety standards in construction projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- boarding school
- collapse
- Sidoarjo
- tragedy
- missing
- search
- rescue
- construction
- safety
ALSO READ
ED Searchlights on Reliance: A Tale of Alleged Financial Irregularities
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder
Leader of Opposition Palaniswami asks if TN govt's views on stampede will not influence inquiry panel set up to look into tragedy.
Congress and TVK Leaders Respond to Karur Stampede Tragedy