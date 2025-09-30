Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indonesian School Collapse Leaves Many Missing

A tragic collapse at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, left 91 people missing and three confirmed dead. The disaster occurred during prayers as the building's upper floors were under construction. Families are desperately searching for missing loved ones amidst fears of structural instability.

Updated: 30-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:13 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident in Sidoarjo, East Java, an Islamic boarding school collapsed on Tuesday, trapping numerous teenage boys under rubble during prayer time.

The collapse at the Al Khoziny school has resulted in 91 individuals still missing as families anxiously await news on their loved ones. The tragedy unfolded while construction was ongoing on the building's upper floors.

Authorities have recovered three bodies so far and are cautiously navigating the rescue operation amidst concerns over further collapses. The disaster is a stark reminder of the critical importance of structural safety standards in construction projects.

