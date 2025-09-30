Left Menu

Iraq Aims to Double Oil Flow through Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline

Iraq plans to more than double crude oil flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline by next year. The decision comes as OPEC+ boosts output and the U.S. pressures Iraq to resume Kurdish oil flows amid tightening sanctions on Iran. Priority cargo allocations will go to companies owed oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:41 IST
Iraq is set to more than double its crude oil exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline by next year, according to the state oil marketer SOMO.

The move accompanies rising global supplies, with OPEC+ increasing production to capture market share, while the U.S. pressures Iraq to boost Kurdish oil flows amidst tougher sanctions on Iran.

Priority for oil cargo will be given to companies owed from previous deals, as Iraq aims for up to 500,000 barrels per day by 2026.

