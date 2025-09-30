Karur Tragedy Sparks Political Tensions, Calls for Resignations

Following the tragic stampede in Karur that resulted in 41 fatalities, Tamil Maanila Congress General Secretary AS Munavar Basha has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Stalin and the arrest of key district officials, including the District Collector, IG, and SP. Basha asserted that most political parties in Tamil Nadu are demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

In a statement to ANI, Basha questioned the decision to allocate a small venue for actor Vijay's rally, indicating that the lack of space contributed to the disaster. He highlighted that the affected voters are eagerly awaiting a response from Vijay, who has already announced compensation for the victims. Basha criticized the police's inadequate presence and control over the crowd.

Meanwhile, an NDA team led by BJP MP Hema Malini visited the site, stressing that the venue was unsuitable for such a large rally and denouncing the state government's inquiry commission. Malini branded the incident as unfortunate and attributed a share of the blame to administrative failures. Vijay is expected to address the public and meet affected families shortly.