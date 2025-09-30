Left Menu

India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the principles of self-reliance, self-confidence, and self-protection as key to India's economic resilience and global partnerships. Addressing the 30th CII Partnership Summit, he highlights Andhra Pradesh's development and India’s strides in technology-driven governance, industrial growth, and GST reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:13 IST
India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has emphasized India's focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbhar), self-confidence (Atmavishwas), and self-protection (Atmaraksha) as pivotal to securing supply chains and achieving ambitious goals. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event for the 30th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi, Goyal underscored the necessity of resilient supply chains and safeguarding India's interests.

He noted that 'Atmanirbharata' involves building supply and value chains capable of withstanding global disruptions and maintaining international commitments. According to Goyal, India's strong position allows it to engage confidently with the world, while 'Atmaraksha' prioritizes the safety of its people and aligns with the G20 theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

With the summit coinciding with Durgashtami, Goyal highlighted India as a fast-growing economy in a volatile world. Commending Andhra Pradesh's development, he praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for advancing technology-driven governance and establishing industrial corridors. Goyal also discussed GST reforms that boost India's consumption-led growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

Trump's Prescription Drug Deal: A Price Cut Revolution

 Global
2
FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

FCC Chair Defends Stance on Broadcast Regulation

 United States
3
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
4
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025