India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has emphasized India's focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbhar), self-confidence (Atmavishwas), and self-protection (Atmaraksha) as pivotal to securing supply chains and achieving ambitious goals. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event for the 30th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi, Goyal underscored the necessity of resilient supply chains and safeguarding India's interests.

He noted that 'Atmanirbharata' involves building supply and value chains capable of withstanding global disruptions and maintaining international commitments. According to Goyal, India's strong position allows it to engage confidently with the world, while 'Atmaraksha' prioritizes the safety of its people and aligns with the G20 theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

With the summit coinciding with Durgashtami, Goyal highlighted India as a fast-growing economy in a volatile world. Commending Andhra Pradesh's development, he praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for advancing technology-driven governance and establishing industrial corridors. Goyal also discussed GST reforms that boost India's consumption-led growth.

