Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

The Madhya Pradesh government launches the Bhavantar Scheme to support soybean farmers. From October 24, the state will compensate farmers who sell crops below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), addressing yellow mosaic disease losses and ensuring fair pricing for their produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:31 IST
Bhavantar Scheme for Soybean crop (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to support soybean farmers, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the implementation of the Bhavantar Scheme, effective October 24. The initiative ensures farmers receive compensation if their crops sell below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), fostering economic stability for the agricultural community.

Farmers must register for the scheme starting October 3. Once registered, they can continue selling their produce at local mandis with the reassurance that any discrepancy in MSP will be covered by the government. This measure also includes compensation for crop damages brought on by yellow mosaic disease.

Expressing commitment to rural welfare, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the government aims to prevent financial losses for farmers affected by natural calamities or diseases. By upholding the current MSP rate of Rs 5,328, the administration seeks to provide a robust safety net for the state's agricultural sector.

