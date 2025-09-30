Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

In a strategic move to support soybean farmers, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the implementation of the Bhavantar Scheme, effective October 24. The initiative ensures farmers receive compensation if their crops sell below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), fostering economic stability for the agricultural community.

Farmers must register for the scheme starting October 3. Once registered, they can continue selling their produce at local mandis with the reassurance that any discrepancy in MSP will be covered by the government. This measure also includes compensation for crop damages brought on by yellow mosaic disease.

Expressing commitment to rural welfare, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the government aims to prevent financial losses for farmers affected by natural calamities or diseases. By upholding the current MSP rate of Rs 5,328, the administration seeks to provide a robust safety net for the state's agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)