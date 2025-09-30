Shimla's Kalibari Temple: A Cultural Confluence During Durga Ashtami

In a vibrant display of cultural unity, the historic Kalibari Temple in Shimla became the focal point for Durga Ashtami celebrations, drawing thousands of devotees, locals, and tourists. The revered 200-year-old temple, significant to the local Bengali community, witnessed performances of age-old rituals that captivated those in attendance.

Sadhna Thakur, wife of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, graced the occasion, joining devotees in observing the traditional Bengali rituals, including the key Sandhi Puja—a ceremony marking the transition between Ashtami and Navami. Expressing her reverence, Thakur attended the ceremonies, extending festive wishes to all for happiness and prosperity.

The Kalibari Temple, adorned with elaborate decorations, remained a beacon of cultural confluence. According to Subhra Banerjee, an IAS officer and active member of the Bengali community, this ritual serves as both a spiritual and cultural testament to the goddess's visit to her maternal home, symbolizing divine presence and blessings. The celebrations will conclude with a Yajna and a symbolic farewell to the Goddess, marking her return to the heavenly realm.

