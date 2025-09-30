Left Menu

Shimla's Kalibari Temple: A Cultural Confluence During Durga Ashtami

Thousands of devotees gathered at Shimla's historic Kalibari Temple for Durga Ashtami celebrations. The Bengali community's traditional rituals, including the Sandhi Puja, were highlighted by former Himachal Pradesh CM's wife, Sadhna Thakur. The event underscored cultural unity and spiritual depth, attracting tourists and locals alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:04 IST
Shimla's Kalibari Temple: A Cultural Confluence During Durga Ashtami
Devotees throng at Kali Bari Temple to offer prayers in Shimla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of cultural unity, the historic Kalibari Temple in Shimla became the focal point for Durga Ashtami celebrations, drawing thousands of devotees, locals, and tourists. The revered 200-year-old temple, significant to the local Bengali community, witnessed performances of age-old rituals that captivated those in attendance.

Sadhna Thakur, wife of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, graced the occasion, joining devotees in observing the traditional Bengali rituals, including the key Sandhi Puja—a ceremony marking the transition between Ashtami and Navami. Expressing her reverence, Thakur attended the ceremonies, extending festive wishes to all for happiness and prosperity.

The Kalibari Temple, adorned with elaborate decorations, remained a beacon of cultural confluence. According to Subhra Banerjee, an IAS officer and active member of the Bengali community, this ritual serves as both a spiritual and cultural testament to the goddess's visit to her maternal home, symbolizing divine presence and blessings. The celebrations will conclude with a Yajna and a symbolic farewell to the Goddess, marking her return to the heavenly realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk

 Global
2
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India
3
Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and Consumer Confidence

Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and ...

 Global
4
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025