Senate Stalemate Threatens Government Shutdown

A Democratic bill aimed at keeping the U.S. government funded beyond the imminent deadline lacks the necessary votes in the Senate, risking a potential shutdown within hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 03:47 IST
In a tense political showdown, a Democratic bill designed to prevent a government shutdown failed to garner the necessary votes in the Senate.

The legislative impasse has heightened the risk of a government shutdown, with the deadline looming just hours away.

As voting continues, uncertainty surrounds the fate of the bill and government operations.

