Senate Stalemate Threatens Government Shutdown
A Democratic bill aimed at keeping the U.S. government funded beyond the imminent deadline lacks the necessary votes in the Senate, risking a potential shutdown within hours.
In a tense political showdown, a Democratic bill designed to prevent a government shutdown failed to garner the necessary votes in the Senate.
The legislative impasse has heightened the risk of a government shutdown, with the deadline looming just hours away.
As voting continues, uncertainty surrounds the fate of the bill and government operations.
