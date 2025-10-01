Countdown to Shutdown: Senate Vote Stalls Republican Funding Bill
A Republican bill designed to extend U.S. government funding beyond Tuesday was successfully passed in the House but is facing challenges in the Senate. With limited hours remaining, the risk of a government shutdown looms as the Senate votes continue.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill earlier this month aimed at keeping the U.S. government funded beyond a looming Tuesday deadline. However, as the minutes tick by in the Senate, the bill is struggling to secure the necessary votes for passage, heightening concerns of an impending government shutdown.
The vote in the Senate is ongoing, with lawmakers scrambling to reach a consensus and avert a potentially crippling shutdown of federal operations. The political tensions underscore the heightened stakes as both parties navigate the complexities of government funding.
With just hours left, the nation is on the brink of a shutdown that could impact millions, reflecting the deep-rooted partisan divides that continue to challenge legislative efficiency in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
