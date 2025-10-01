BJP Leader Advocates Bharat Ratna for RSS Founder Hedgewar
Jamal Siddiqui of BJP Minority Morcha urges President Murmu to posthumously honor RSS founder Hedgewar with Bharat Ratna. Citing his role in India's freedom struggle and RSS's centenary, Siddiqui believes the award would inspire patriotism. PM Modi to participate in RSS's 100th-anniversary celebrations, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin.
BJP Minority Morcha National Chief Jamal Siddiqui has requested President Droupadi Murmu to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Referred to as a freedom fighter and nation-builder, Hedgewar's contributions are cited as inspiration for the younger generation.
Siddiqui highlighted Hedgewar's participation in the freedom struggle, organisational skills, and vision for a united India as reasons for the honor. Recognizing the RSS founder's sacrifices would encourage swayamsevaks devoted to the country's betterment, he argued. RSS is set to mark its centenary on Vijayadashami, October 2.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once served in the RSS, will attend the centenary celebrations as the Chief Guest on October 1, 2025, at New Delhi's Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. He will release a commemorative postage stamp and coin, celebrating RSS's contributions. Modi has hailed the journey of the RSS as unprecedented and inspiring during his Mann Ki Baat address.
