Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban

By Shalini Bhardwaj: The tragic deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been traced back to a particular cough syrup, prompting a comprehensive investigation and an immediate ban on its distribution.

Official sources revealed that a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been dispatched to obtain samples for analysis. These drug samples are currently under scrutiny by the State Drug Authority, with results pending. Concurrently, the NCDC and other agencies are conducting tests on water and entomological samples to eliminate potential infectious diseases, according to informed sources.

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, six children succumbed to kidney failure after ingesting the syrup, while a fatality was reported in Rajasthan's Sikar district. In response, the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation has prohibited the sale of 19 batches of the syrup. The health department has issued alerts to parents, healthcare professionals, and medical facilities to exercise caution.

Chhindwara District Magistrate Sheelendra Singh confirmed that child fatalities have been reported from September 4 onward, but no new cases have surfaced in the last two days. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated, "Deaths of six children have been documented from September 4 to date. No recent cases have emerged over the past couple of days...The administration is on high alert. The health department is actively investigating with expert input."

Further safeguards have been instituted, with a Rapid Response and Diagnosis team from Bhopal on site to support the inquiry. Singh reported, "We are meticulously addressing potential viral and bacterial threats. A Rapid Response and Diagnosis team from Bhopal is aiding our efforts. Medical experts are assessing the pharmaceutical combinations used. Concurrently, teams are examining diseases transmitted by vectors. Authorities from Delhi and Bhopal are engaged in the effort. The district administration is committed to addressing the issue effectively."

Authorities held a meeting with medical college professors, pediatric experts, and district hospital doctors to deliberate on the crisis. The cough syrup in question is produced by a company based in Jaipur.

Under stringent observation, officials are striving to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)