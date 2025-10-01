Revolutionizing Credit Access: 86400 and Vegapay Launch UPI Credit Line

In a groundbreaking move, digital payment infrastructure provider 86400, in collaboration with Vegapay, launched a new Credit Line on the UPI platform on October 1st, 2025, in Mumbai. This initiative aims to extend universal credit access by integrating UPI infrastructure with a Credit Line Management System (CLMS).

Currently, UPI processes over 14 billion transactions every month, accounting for more than 75% of India's retail digital payments. However, less than 4% of Indians own credit cards, highlighting a significant gap in credit accessibility. The new UPI-based credit line promises inclusive, low-cost credit for millions, driving financial inclusion.

The platform is built for scalability and regulatory compliance, featuring automated checks, bank-grade encryption, and multi-layer fraud detection. Suryoday Bank is the first to go live, with other financial institutions in discussions. This launch represents a significant step in democratizing credit access and fostering financial inclusion in India's digital economy.