Haryana Offers Relief to Flood-Struck Farmers with Compensation & Loan Payment Delays

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced relief measures for flood-affected farmers, delaying crop loan repayments and agricultural electricity bill payments. The government also transferred Rs 4.72 crore in compensation to those with damaged homes and livestock. Over 5 lakh farmers registered for crop damage compensation before Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to alleviate the hardships faced by flood-affected farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a deferral of crop loan repayment and agricultural electricity bill payment on Wednesday.

During a media briefing, Saini disclosed the devastating impact of recent floods on crops across the state, reinforcing the government's commitment to stand by those affected. Through the e-Kshatipurti portal, Rs 4.72 crore has been distributed to 2,386 individuals for damages to their homes and loss of livestock.

Highlighting extensive efforts to aid farmers, Saini stated that 5.37 lakh farmers from 6,397 villages have registered for crop damage compensation, with Rs 15,000 per acre to be provided after verification. The announcement includes postponements for tubewell electricity bills until December 2025, helping 7.10 lakh farmers, and delayed Kharif loan repayments for farmers facing 33% crop damage, benefitting around 3 lakh farmers in total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

