Stability Ensured at Zaporizhzhia: Power Restoration Urgent

The Russian-installed management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine assured that the situation is under control, with normal radiation levels. However, there's an urgent need to restore external power. Currently, the plant relies on emergency diesel generators for cooling after an external power line was severed nine days ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The management team installed by Russia at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant announced on Wednesday that the plant remains under control, with radiation levels staying normal. Nonetheless, they emphasized the necessity of restoring external power promptly to ensure continued safety.

This development follows the plant's reliance on emergency diesel generators for cooling operations, now extending into its ninth consecutive day. The reliance comes after a critical external power line was cut.

The Zaporizhzhia facility, a substantial piece of Soviet-era infrastructure, continues to navigate challenges in maintaining stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

