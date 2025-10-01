Stability Ensured at Zaporizhzhia: Power Restoration Urgent
The Russian-installed management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine assured that the situation is under control, with normal radiation levels. However, there's an urgent need to restore external power. Currently, the plant relies on emergency diesel generators for cooling after an external power line was severed nine days ago.
The management team installed by Russia at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant announced on Wednesday that the plant remains under control, with radiation levels staying normal. Nonetheless, they emphasized the necessity of restoring external power promptly to ensure continued safety.
This development follows the plant's reliance on emergency diesel generators for cooling operations, now extending into its ninth consecutive day. The reliance comes after a critical external power line was cut.
The Zaporizhzhia facility, a substantial piece of Soviet-era infrastructure, continues to navigate challenges in maintaining stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
