Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Revamped Tholkappia Poonga Eco Park

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on a Wednesday undertook a visit to the newly revamped Tholkappia Poonga Eco Park, located in Chennai's Raja Annamalaipuram. Developed at a cost of Rs 42.45 crore by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), the park's upgrade was overseen by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

The facelift, which includes a modern entrance, watchtower, visitor gallery, and children's play area, aims to attract more visitors. Originally inaugurated by M. Karunanidhi in 2011, the park had suffered from neglect, prompting Stalin to order restoration efforts. With enhanced infrastructure now in place, he has directed officials for a swift public opening.

Tholkappia Poonga is also a hub for environmental education and research, hosting awareness programs that have already welcomed 1,12,826 students and 6,070 teachers. The new features, coupled with an impressive walking track accessed by thousands since May 2022, mark a significant upgrade in the facility's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)