Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Revamped Tholkappia Poonga Eco Park

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the refurbished Tholkappia Poonga in Chennai, developed for Rs 42.45 crore. The eco park now boasts new amenities including a watchtower and a children's play area to enhance public engagement. Stalin urged the park to open to the public promptly.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on a Wednesday undertook a visit to the newly revamped Tholkappia Poonga Eco Park, located in Chennai's Raja Annamalaipuram. Developed at a cost of Rs 42.45 crore by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), the park's upgrade was overseen by the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

The facelift, which includes a modern entrance, watchtower, visitor gallery, and children's play area, aims to attract more visitors. Originally inaugurated by M. Karunanidhi in 2011, the park had suffered from neglect, prompting Stalin to order restoration efforts. With enhanced infrastructure now in place, he has directed officials for a swift public opening.

Tholkappia Poonga is also a hub for environmental education and research, hosting awareness programs that have already welcomed 1,12,826 students and 6,070 teachers. The new features, coupled with an impressive walking track accessed by thousands since May 2022, mark a significant upgrade in the facility's offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

