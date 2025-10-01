Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

The Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have emerged as pivotal institutions in the mission to revolutionize India's horticulture sector. Led by the Union Ministry of Agriculture under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), 58 CoEs have been sanctioned nationwide, with Gujarat hosting four notable centers focused on fruits and vegetables.

The Indian government has forged bilateral cooperation agreements with Israel, the Netherlands, and New Zealand to bolster these centers, further receiving technical assistance from Indian Research Institutes like the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. These CoEs are instrumental in demonstrating cutting-edge technologies in horticultural production, offering robust training programs, and facilitating technology dissemination, thereby enabling farmers to adopt more sustainable and efficient farming practices.

The Centre of Excellence for Protected Cultivation and Precision Farming in Sabarkantha, for example, has been instrumental since its inception in 2015, producing over 14 million vegetable seedlings and hosting numerous farmer training sessions. These initiatives aim to bridge the gap between research and practical application, fostering self-reliance and economic benefits throughout agricultural communities.

In addition to boosting productivity, CoEs in North Gujarat provide technical advisory services and produce quality planting materials. Their extensive training programs further include topics such as nutrient management and organic farming, significantly enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and landless laborers. The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana will spotlight these transformative initiatives, further cementing CoEs as cornerstones of India's modern agricultural vision.

