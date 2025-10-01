Left Menu

Government Boosts Wheat MSP to Empower Farmers Amid Upcoming Elections

The government has increased the minimum support price for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year, aimed at boosting domestic production and ensuring fair compensation for farmers. The hike precedes Bihar's assembly elections, reflecting strategic allocation to win favor from the agricultural sector.

In a significant move to reinforce agricultural production, the Centre announced a Rs 160 increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, setting it at Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year. This decision aims to bolster farmers' incomes while enhancing domestic output.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has sanctioned the MSP raise for all six mandated rabi crops. The announcement coincides with the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, indicating a strategic approach to garner electoral support from the agrarian community.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed that these measures, coupled with the launch of a pulses mission, will positively affect the country's food security and farmer welfare, aligning with the government's policy to fix MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production.

