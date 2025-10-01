Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Celebrates Dussehra and Commends Defence Accounts in Bhuj

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Bhuj Military Base for Dussehra and Shastra Puja. Praises Defence Accounts Department for their role in Operation Sindoor, highlighting their contribution to financial resilience and operational readiness. Dussehra embodies the victory of good over evil, inspiring valor, truth, and righteousness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was received by COAS General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Wednesday to join the Dussehra celebrations with Indian Army personnel at the Bhuj Military Base on October 2. In addition to celebrating the festival, Singh is set to conduct the traditional Shastra Puja at the base on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at the Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh was welcomed by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is among India's most vital Hindu festivals, marking the triumph of good over evil and observing the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

Earlier in the day, Singh commended the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) at a foundation day event in New Delhi for their role during Operation Sindoor. He highlighted their indispensable contribution to ensuring resource optimization and war preparedness, describing them as the 'silent backbone' of India's Armed Forces.

