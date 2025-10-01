Left Menu

Justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam's Assurances Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vowed strict punishment for those involved in singer Zubeen Garg's death, as Assam's Police continues its probe. With arrests made, authorities urge public trust while family members express relief. The probe into Garg's tragic demise in Singapore continues under heavy scrutiny and police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:05 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, assured on Wednesday that anyone involved in the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg "will not be spared" and "given exemplary punishment" as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe.

Assam Director General of Police, Hardi Singh, urged public trust in the investigation, with Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma already under arrest. "We are carrying out the investigation. Believe in us," Singh said.

Zubeen Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, expressed relief after the arrests, emphasizing the family's cooperation with authorities. Heavy security surrounds the ongoing inquiry as the Assamese music icon's death remains under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

