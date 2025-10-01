Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store

In a recent incident that raised eyebrows, police in Rajasthan seized balloons imprinted with Pakistani flags from a local store. These balloons, sold with biscuit packets, caught attention when children in Unhel Nageshwar town purchased them.

Ravindra Parashar, Station In-Charge of Central Kotwali, confirmed the arrest of local sellers Neeraj and Dheeraj Singhal. Upon interrogation, the duo revealed sourcing the flagged balloons from states like Maharashtra and Delhi.

The balloons, notably featuring 'Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan - 14 August' in Urdu, prompted an ongoing investigation to trace the origin and distribution network. The incident has sparked concerns about cultural sensitivity in merchandise.

