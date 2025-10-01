Left Menu

Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store

Police in Rajasthan have seized a stock of balloons adorned with Pakistani flags, sold alongside biscuit packets. The discovery was made after children bought the balloons in Unhel Nageshwar town, leading to an investigation. The sellers sourced the balloons from Maharashtra, Delhi, and various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:37 IST
Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store
Station in-Charge of Central Kotwali, Ravindra Parashar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident that raised eyebrows, police in Rajasthan seized balloons imprinted with Pakistani flags from a local store. These balloons, sold with biscuit packets, caught attention when children in Unhel Nageshwar town purchased them.

Ravindra Parashar, Station In-Charge of Central Kotwali, confirmed the arrest of local sellers Neeraj and Dheeraj Singhal. Upon interrogation, the duo revealed sourcing the flagged balloons from states like Maharashtra and Delhi.

The balloons, notably featuring 'Jashn-e-Azadi Pakistan - 14 August' in Urdu, prompted an ongoing investigation to trace the origin and distribution network. The incident has sparked concerns about cultural sensitivity in merchandise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
3
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
4
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025