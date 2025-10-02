Soybeans at the Center of U.S.-China Trade Talks

President Donald Trump announced plans for a crucial discussion on soybeans with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Scheduled for four weeks from now, the meeting aims to address the challenges faced by U.S. soybean farmers.

Amidst the trade war, China's avoidance of U.S. soybeans for 'negotiating' reasons has caused substantial financial setbacks for American farmers. During this period, China has favored South American supplies, impacting U.S. market prices.

Previously, Trump and Xi made strides on a TikTok agreement and plan to discuss a range of topics, including trade, drugs, and global conflicts, in their upcoming meeting in South Korea.