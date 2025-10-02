Left Menu

Soybeans at the Center of U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted soybeans as a critical topic in upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ongoing trade war has led to significant losses for U.S. farmers as Chinese importers turn to South America instead. The meeting will address trade and geopolitical issues.

Updated: 02-10-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:15 IST
President Donald Trump announced plans for a crucial discussion on soybeans with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Scheduled for four weeks from now, the meeting aims to address the challenges faced by U.S. soybean farmers.

Amidst the trade war, China's avoidance of U.S. soybeans for 'negotiating' reasons has caused substantial financial setbacks for American farmers. During this period, China has favored South American supplies, impacting U.S. market prices.

Previously, Trump and Xi made strides on a TikTok agreement and plan to discuss a range of topics, including trade, drugs, and global conflicts, in their upcoming meeting in South Korea.

