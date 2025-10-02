U.S. Aids Ukrainian Long-Range Missile Efforts Against Russian Targets
The U.S. is set to supply Ukraine with intelligence for missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. American officials are urging NATO allies to provide similar support as the Trump administration considers sending powerful weapons to Kyiv, extending Ukraine's reach into Russian territory.
The United States is poised to offer Ukraine crucial intelligence assistance for long-range missile strikes targeting Russia's energy infrastructure, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This move signals a potential intensification of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
High-ranking American authorities are also engaging with NATO allies, encouraging them to deliver comparable support in a bid to strengthen Ukraine's defensive and offensive capabilities. This coalition effort aims to bolster Ukraine's military position amid escalating tensions.
The Trump administration, meanwhile, is deliberating on the provision of powerful weaponry to Ukraine, a decision that could significantly increase the range of Kyiv's actionable targets within Russian borders. As of now, Reuters has yet to verify these developments independently.
