Left Menu

Brendan Carr to Testify: Senate Commerce Committee Prepares for Key Insights

Brendan Carr has agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee, according to a source. This development signals a significant event as Carr's insights are expected to impact ongoing discussions within the committee. Senate members are preparing to engage with Carr on vital issues concerning commerce and communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:01 IST
Brendan Carr to Testify: Senate Commerce Committee Prepares for Key Insights

Brendan Carr, a pivotal figure, is set to provide testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee. This information comes courtesy of a reliable source familiar with the matter.

The committee is anticipated to scrutinize Carr's insights, which may influence ongoing legislative and regulatory discussions. His testimony could shed light on critical commerce issues.

Senate members have been preparing to receive Carr, aiming to delve into pertinent topics related to commerce and telecommunications. His testimony is expected to be a significant event in the committee's calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

US Supports Ukraine with Intelligence for Long-Range Missile Strikes

 Global
2
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Proposal

 Global
3
Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

Taiwan Rejects 50-50 Chip Production Deal with U.S.

 Global
4
U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025