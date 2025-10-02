Left Menu

US Boosts Ukraine's Missile Strike Capability with New Intelligence

The United States will now provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes targeting Russia's energy infrastructure. U.S. officials are urging NATO allies to extend similar support. This move aims to weaken Russia's revenue streams amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, marking a significant shift in military assistance for Kyiv.

Updated: 02-10-2025 05:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to enhance its support for Ukraine by providing intelligence crucial for executing long-range missile strikes on Russia's energy targets, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This strategic decision marks an escalation in aid, potentially enabling Ukraine to hit key Russian infrastructure, ultimately depriving Moscow of vital revenue sources.

Moreover, the U.S. is encouraging NATO allies to follow suit, aligning a broader coalition against Russia. The latest development aligns with a decisive shift in U.S. policy, highlighted by a social media post from former President Donald Trump, advocating for Ukraine's territorial reclamation backed by European support.

Amid these developments, the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is under consideration, significantly extending Ukraine's strike range. These efforts are unfolding as the war continues to burden Russia economically, with Western nations intensifying economic sanctions targeting the Kremlin's vital oil and gas exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

