Elephant electrocuted in Karnataka

A tusker, aged around 40 years, died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live electric wire in a farm at Chennapatna in Bengaluru South district, forest officials said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests Ramkrishnappa Sagar, the elephant was attempting to feed on the fronds of a coconut palm when it touched an overhead electricity line on Friday.

''The tusker was electrocuted on the spot,'' he said. Forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

This comes a day after a tiger was found dead in Male Madeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district.

In a statement, the forest department said they held a meeting and reviewed the death of an elephant near Gollaradoddi in Channapatna, which died after coming into contact with an electric wire.

Officials said that on an average, 14 elephants die each year due to electrocution, but this year the number has dropped to seven.

''Farmers and estate owners have been urged not to illegally electrify their fencing. Inspections are being conducted,'' the statement said.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre instructed officials to write to electricity supply companies to repair sagging or hanging power lines in and around forest areas to prevent such elephant deaths, it said.

