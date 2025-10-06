Left Menu

Delhi Pushes for Green Diwali: A Balancing Act Between Tradition and Eco-Consciousness

The Delhi government plans to request the Supreme Court's permission to use green firecrackers during Diwali, aiming to respect tradition while addressing pollution concerns. The initiative includes manufacturing by certified entities and emphasizes public cooperation with environmental regulations during festive celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:32 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to petition the Supreme Court to allow the controlled use of green firecrackers during the Diwali festivities. This move aims to honor cultural traditions while tackling the escalating pollution issues in the capital.

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the responsibility of the government to curb pollution while also recognizing the religious significance of Diwali for millions. The proposal mandates that all green firecrackers be produced by certified manufacturers to ensure adherence to environmental guidelines, ensuring a balanced approach to public celebrations.

Additionally, in honor of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, the Delhi government promises a grand celebration. The birth anniversary of the esteemed author of the Ramayana is set to see participation across multiple government-backed programs, furthering the communal spirit with a public holiday and widespread support for local organizations.

