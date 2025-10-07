Maharashtra's Historic Aid for Farmers: Massive Compensation After Rains
The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 31,628 crore compensation package for farmers impacted by recent rains and floods. This includes cash aid, insurance, and support for damaged farmland and livestock. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized immediate relief and promised that financial aid would continue amid economic challenges.
The Maharashtra government has unveiled a significant compensation package worth Rs 31,628 crore aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by farmers following recent heavy rains and floods. The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, promises Rs 47,000 and Rs 3 lakh per hectare of damaged farmland under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.
In addition to crop loss compensation, the package addresses issues like livestock loss and infrastructure damages. Farmers will receive Rs 32,000 for each lost animal and aid for damaged homes and cattle sheds. The government is finalizing a comprehensive memorandum to seek central assistance and ensure long-term recovery for affected communities.
Despite financial constraints, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the government remains committed to providing necessary support. The strategy includes direct bank transfers for compensation, crop insurance payouts, and plans for future loan waivers. By supporting farmers now, the government aims to prepare them for the upcoming rabi season.
