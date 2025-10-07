Empowering India: Tata Power-DDL's Collaborative Leap in Energy Sector Training
Tata Power-DDL has partnered with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited to develop a 5-year training programme. The initiative aims to enhance managerial and leadership skills in the power sector, focusing on areas such as innovation, strategic management, and consumer services to drive sustainable growth.
Tata Power-DDL has formed a strategic alliance with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited, aimed at launching an impactful training programme for engineers.
Spanning five years, this partnership will facilitate the exchange of intellectual resources and infrastructure between the two organizations, as detailed in a recent statement by Tata Power-DDL.
Focusing on managerial and leadership enhancements, the initiative will also delve into strategic management, innovation, and consumer service improvements, making strides towards sustainable development in India's power sector.
